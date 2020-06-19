Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:14 AM
latest
Home Business

Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

DOHA, June 18: Qatar Airways has said it will not take any new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, deferring orders with Boeing and Airbus as demand diminishes amid the coronavirus crisis.
The Gulf airline, which flew to more than 170 destinations with 234 aircraft as of March, has been hit by airport closures and travel bans imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.
The International Air Transport Association warned in April that air traffic in the Middle East and North Africa would plummet by more than half this year.
"Quite a lot of (deliveries) will be deferred," Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar al-Baker told Britain's Sky News on Wednesday.
"We have already notified both Boeing and Airbus that we will not be taking any aeroplanes this year or next year.
"And all the other aircraft that we have on order, that were supposed to be delivered to us within the next two or three years, will now be pushed back to as long as nearly eight to 10 years."
If traffic increased to levels above expectation, the delayed aircraft could be brought forward, he said.
The airline says it is currently serving around 40 key destinations.
It has previously warned staff that they face redundancies and salary reductions as it attempts to defy the headwinds of the global aviation downturn.
Qatar Airways was already battling financial turbulence, having posted a $639 million loss for the year to March 2019.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US weekly jobless claims remain high, second wave of layoffs blamed
Norwegian Air returns to European skies
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Qantas cuts international flights until October
BP raises nearly $12bn in hybrid bonds issue
JPMorgan gets China's nod for first fully foreign-owned futures business
IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds special business development confce
BoE readies more crisis-fighting stimulus


Latest News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Bangladesh to get duty-free access to 97pc of its export items to China
Dexamethasone should be used only in serious coronavirus cases: WHO
Mustafizur still considered as vital for team success
24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Jordan’s FM visits Palestinians amid Israeli annexation plan
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Virus can survive in patient’s body for 60-day in extreme cases
Indian artist brings ancient 'Masan' paintings to the attention of world
Coronavirus may take 2-3 years to go away: DGHS Director General
Most Read News
38 more deaths reported, cases cross 1,00,000
Challenges to fresh graduates in post-corona job market
Sirajum Monira suspended from Rokeya University
UCB Director dies of coronavirus
RU teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test corona positive
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash
Girl ‘raped’ by private tutor in Manikganj
Asst Attorney General Rezaul Karim passes away
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft