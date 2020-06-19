Interlinkages, Creditsafe announce strategic collaboration





Cato Syverson, CEO at Creditsafe, said they are very excited to announce the strategic collaboration with Interlinkages.

He said the move was taken to expand their global presence to Bangladesh and bring their industry leading Business Credit Reports to the Banks in the country.

Anindita Ghosh, CEO at Interlinkages, said, "It has been our endeavour to bring the best of global participants to our ecosystem in International Trade and Banking especially in today's age where speedy data updates, cost effectiveness and timely access to credit reports play a critical role in ever evolving trade landscape of South Asia.

On the collaboration, Anindita said in Creditsafe, they have found a truly global, market-leading credit insight partner with a wealth of industry expertise and know-how.

This collaboration will change the way Banks in Bangladesh access credit data as it would not only be real time but also cost effective, he added.

Interlinkages Online is a Hong Kong-based, Cross-Border Trade Finance marketplace that serves Corporates and Banks across the world.

It offers Banks borderless solutions for deal origination and distribution in international markets and enables access to previously inaccessible counterparties globally. Interlinkages is supported by Cyberport, a digital community of Hong Kong government and is approved by BIDA in Bangladesh.

And the Creditsafe is the world's most used provider of online business credit reports.

With credit information on over 365 million reports across the globe, Creditsafe delivers the most accurate and up-to-date information available in an easy-to-use format for businesses of all sizes. Creditsafe has the biggest wholly owned database in the industry, providing accurate and reliable data to over 120,000 subscribers across the globe. -UNB























Interlinkages Online, the cross-border trade finance marketplace and Creditsafe, the global business intelligence experts have announced their strategic collaboration for providing Global Counterparty Credit Reports to Financial Institutions in Bangladesh.Cato Syverson, CEO at Creditsafe, said they are very excited to announce the strategic collaboration with Interlinkages.He said the move was taken to expand their global presence to Bangladesh and bring their industry leading Business Credit Reports to the Banks in the country.Anindita Ghosh, CEO at Interlinkages, said, "It has been our endeavour to bring the best of global participants to our ecosystem in International Trade and Banking especially in today's age where speedy data updates, cost effectiveness and timely access to credit reports play a critical role in ever evolving trade landscape of South Asia.On the collaboration, Anindita said in Creditsafe, they have found a truly global, market-leading credit insight partner with a wealth of industry expertise and know-how.This collaboration will change the way Banks in Bangladesh access credit data as it would not only be real time but also cost effective, he added.Interlinkages Online is a Hong Kong-based, Cross-Border Trade Finance marketplace that serves Corporates and Banks across the world.It offers Banks borderless solutions for deal origination and distribution in international markets and enables access to previously inaccessible counterparties globally. Interlinkages is supported by Cyberport, a digital community of Hong Kong government and is approved by BIDA in Bangladesh.And the Creditsafe is the world's most used provider of online business credit reports.With credit information on over 365 million reports across the globe, Creditsafe delivers the most accurate and up-to-date information available in an easy-to-use format for businesses of all sizes. Creditsafe has the biggest wholly owned database in the industry, providing accurate and reliable data to over 120,000 subscribers across the globe. -UNB