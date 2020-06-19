Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:13 AM
latest
Home Business

US Chamber urges China to accelerate purchases of US goods

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

WASHINGTON, June 18: The US Chamber of Commerce on Thursday underscored the importance of functional US-China ties and urged Beijing to step up its purchases of US goods and services as agreed under a Phase 1 trade deal despite delays caused by the coronavirus.
The Chamber said the pandemic had clearly slowed progress for both governments, but there were reasons to be hopeful. It also welcomed regular talks between the world's two largest economies on implementation of purchases, intellectual property reforms and other issues covered by the trade deal. "Implementation is critical. COVID-19 has unquestionably slowed progress for both governments, and it will be critical for the pace of implementation of purchases to accelerate markedly," it said in a statement after a virtual meeting of top US and Chinese business leaders on Wednesday.
The meeting, one of two convened each year by the Chamber and the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a Beijing-based think tank, focused on the Phase 1 trade deal that took effect in February, and supply chain challenges. Tensions between the two countries have spiked in recent months, sparking questions about the future of the trade deal, under which China agreed to buy $200 billion more in US goods and services over two years.
China threatened retaliation after US President Donald Trump signed legislation on Wednesday calling for sanctions over the repression of China's Uighurs, a Muslim minority.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US weekly jobless claims remain high, second wave of layoffs blamed
Norwegian Air returns to European skies
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Qantas cuts international flights until October
BP raises nearly $12bn in hybrid bonds issue
JPMorgan gets China's nod for first fully foreign-owned futures business
IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds special business development confce
BoE readies more crisis-fighting stimulus


Latest News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Bangladesh to get duty-free access to 97pc of its export items to China
Dexamethasone should be used only in serious coronavirus cases: WHO
Mustafizur still considered as vital for team success
24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Jordan’s FM visits Palestinians amid Israeli annexation plan
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Virus can survive in patient’s body for 60-day in extreme cases
Indian artist brings ancient 'Masan' paintings to the attention of world
Coronavirus may take 2-3 years to go away: DGHS Director General
Most Read News
38 more deaths reported, cases cross 1,00,000
Challenges to fresh graduates in post-corona job market
Sirajum Monira suspended from Rokeya University
UCB Director dies of coronavirus
RU teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test corona positive
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash
Girl ‘raped’ by private tutor in Manikganj
Asst Attorney General Rezaul Karim passes away
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft