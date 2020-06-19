GP star customers to get a wide range of services and offers during C-19





Healthcare brands participating in the initiative include Praava Health (15per cent discount on video teleconferencing with doctors), Athena - a Psychiatric and De-addiction Treatment Center (15per cent discount on video teleconferencing with doctors), Amar Lab (10 per cent discount on pathological tests with the home collection and report delivery), Bangla Meds (6 per cent discount on medicines, protective equipment along with a 2 per cent discount on total-bill on non-medical products), and Medistorebd.com (additional 10per cent discount on medical equipment).

Grocery and food delivery partners include Parmeeda (15 per cent discount and free home delivery on all items), Shohoz Food (up to BDT 100 discount on food orders), Othoba.com (additional 5per cent discount on grocery, books and multiple brands along with 10per cent discount on mangoes), and SadeeqAgro (free delivery and a Labang Can with a minimum order of BDT 2,000).

GP STAR subscribers will be able to receive more detailed information about the discounts at Grameenphone's official webpage under Star Program. Grameenphone will be collaborating with more brands soon to increase customer accessibility.

Grameenphone users can follow a single flow to make offers by visiting the 'What's New' segment in the MyGP app. Besides, non- GP STAR subscribers can visit the GP STAR tab in the MyGP app for instructions on achieving STAR status, including special offers for instant STAR status upgrade.































