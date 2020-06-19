Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:13 AM
latest
Home Business

GP star customers to get a wide range of services and offers during C-19

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

Grameenphone (GP) has devised a series of initiatives in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to support Bangladesh in fighting back coronavirus. Grameenphone has partnered with leading brands of the country to enable easier access to grocery, healthcare, and medicine. It is now possible for the GP STAR subscribers to access various offers from online home delivery, and service sites, Says a press release.
Healthcare brands participating in the initiative include Praava Health (15per cent discount on video teleconferencing with doctors), Athena - a Psychiatric and De-addiction Treatment Center (15per cent discount on video teleconferencing with doctors), Amar Lab (10 per cent discount on pathological tests with the home collection and report delivery), Bangla Meds (6 per cent discount on medicines, protective equipment along with a 2 per cent discount on total-bill on non-medical products), and Medistorebd.com (additional 10per cent discount on medical equipment).
Grocery and food delivery partners include Parmeeda (15 per cent discount and free home delivery on all items), Shohoz Food (up to BDT 100 discount on food orders), Othoba.com (additional 5per cent discount on grocery, books and multiple brands along with 10per cent discount on mangoes), and SadeeqAgro (free delivery and a Labang Can with a minimum order of BDT 2,000).
GP STAR subscribers will be able to receive more detailed information about the discounts at Grameenphone's official webpage under Star Program. Grameenphone will be collaborating with more brands soon to increase customer accessibility.
 Grameenphone users can follow a single flow to make offers by visiting the 'What's New' segment in the MyGP app. Besides, non- GP STAR subscribers can visit the GP STAR tab in the MyGP app for instructions on achieving STAR status, including special offers for instant STAR status upgrade.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US weekly jobless claims remain high, second wave of layoffs blamed
Norwegian Air returns to European skies
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Qantas cuts international flights until October
BP raises nearly $12bn in hybrid bonds issue
JPMorgan gets China's nod for first fully foreign-owned futures business
IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds special business development confce
BoE readies more crisis-fighting stimulus


Latest News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Bangladesh to get duty-free access to 97pc of its export items to China
Dexamethasone should be used only in serious coronavirus cases: WHO
Mustafizur still considered as vital for team success
24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Jordan’s FM visits Palestinians amid Israeli annexation plan
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Virus can survive in patient’s body for 60-day in extreme cases
Indian artist brings ancient 'Masan' paintings to the attention of world
Coronavirus may take 2-3 years to go away: DGHS Director General
Most Read News
38 more deaths reported, cases cross 1,00,000
Challenges to fresh graduates in post-corona job market
Sirajum Monira suspended from Rokeya University
UCB Director dies of coronavirus
RU teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test corona positive
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash
Girl ‘raped’ by private tutor in Manikganj
Asst Attorney General Rezaul Karim passes away
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft