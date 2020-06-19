Unilever donates medical gears to combat Covid-19





UBL provided "Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure" or BiPAP breathing machines to SAJIDA Foundation (SF) which is one of the first responders to the virus pandemic and converted their Narayanganj hospital to a COVID-19 hospital to stand beside government.

Under a partnership with the SF, UBL will also provide a cash donation of Taka 2 million, health and hygiene products for the foundation's COVID-19 hospital and care kits for more than 2,000 frontline health workers apart from the medical equipment, said a press release.

Earlier this month, UBL also handed over COVID-19 testing kits to icddr,b which has also extended support to government by providing free of charge testing support, disease surveillance, strengthening of laboratory capacity and technical assistance among others onslaughts COVID-19 pandemic.

This donation is part of UBL's pledge of Taka 200 million to help the nation in its fight against COVID-19. The commitment includes measures such as product donations, creating social awareness, improving health infrastructure, protecting its people and livelihoods.

UBL has decided to import critical medical equipment like testing kits and BiPAP breathing machines in this critical situation triggered by COVID-19 pandemic. As of now UBL has invested Taka 18 million for medical equipment while donated Taka 11 million to two hospitals to improve the health infrastructure.

UBL CEO and Managing Director, Kedar Lele said "We are committed to protect life and livelihoods of people and support the nation in every way possible."

"We hope to do more in every possible way and remain the trusted partner for Bangladesh," added Lele.

-BSS





















