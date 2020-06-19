Asian markets mixed as traders  weigh second wave, stimulus measures





The financial support, along with the easing of lockdown restrictions, opening-up of economies and positive data have provided support to equities across the planet in recent months.

But there is growing sense that traders may have got ahead of themselves and observers warn markets could be in line for a pull-back unless there is a major event to move higher, such as the development of a vaccine.

After starting the day on the back foot, regional equities clawed back losses and some managed to shift into positive territory.

Tokyo ended down 0.5 per cent and Hong Kong dipped 0.1 per cent, while Sydney slipped 0.9 per cent after data showed a massive jump in Australian job losses.

Wellington was also down one per cent after news the New Zealand economy suffered its worst contraction for almost three decades in the first quarter.

Seoul slipped 0.4 per cent, while Bangkok and Jakarta were also down.

But Shanghai ended up 0.1 per cent, Singapore added 0.3 per cent, Mumbai climbed 0.7 per cent, Taipei put on 0.1 per cent and Manila rallied more than one per cent.

London, Paris and Frankfurt all fell after opening.

"There is no doubt that economic activity is recovering from its worst levels," said Stephen Innes at AxiCorp. "We can see that in numerous official and anecdotal reports. Still, financial data is thought to be unreliable these days and the positive knock-on effects seem to be losing swagger quickly as we all know the economic nasties are coming down the road." Analysts suggested there may also be some trepidation on trading floors about possible Democratic victories in November's US presidential and congressional elections, with Donald Trump's rival Joe Biden considered less likely to push such things as deregulation and tax cuts. -AFP



























