Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:13 AM
latest
Home Business

Asian markets mixed as traders  weigh second wave, stimulus measures

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

HONG KONG, June 18: Markets were mixed Thursday as investors took a breather after a broad two-day rally, while they weighed concerns about a new wave of virus infections against massive monetary easing and stimulus measures.
The financial support, along with the easing of lockdown restrictions, opening-up of economies and positive data have provided support to equities across the planet in recent months.
But there is growing sense that traders may have got ahead of themselves and observers warn markets could be in line for a pull-back unless there is a major event to move higher, such as the development of a vaccine.
After starting the day on the back foot, regional equities clawed back losses and some managed to shift into positive territory.
Tokyo ended down 0.5 per cent and Hong Kong dipped 0.1 per cent, while Sydney slipped 0.9 per cent after data showed a massive jump in Australian job losses.
Wellington was also down one per cent after news the New Zealand economy suffered its worst contraction for almost three decades in the first quarter.
Seoul slipped 0.4 per cent, while Bangkok and Jakarta were also down.
But Shanghai ended up 0.1 per cent, Singapore added 0.3 per cent, Mumbai climbed 0.7 per cent, Taipei put on 0.1 per cent and Manila rallied more than one per cent.
London, Paris and Frankfurt all fell after opening.
"There is no doubt that economic activity is recovering from its worst levels," said Stephen Innes at AxiCorp. "We can see that in numerous official and anecdotal reports. Still, financial data is thought to be unreliable these days and the positive knock-on effects seem to be losing swagger quickly as we all know the economic nasties are coming down the road." Analysts suggested there may also be some trepidation on trading floors about possible Democratic victories in November's US presidential and congressional elections, with Donald Trump's rival Joe Biden considered less likely to push such things as deregulation and tax cuts.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US weekly jobless claims remain high, second wave of layoffs blamed
Norwegian Air returns to European skies
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Qantas cuts international flights until October
BP raises nearly $12bn in hybrid bonds issue
JPMorgan gets China's nod for first fully foreign-owned futures business
IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds special business development confce
BoE readies more crisis-fighting stimulus


Latest News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Bangladesh to get duty-free access to 97pc of its export items to China
Dexamethasone should be used only in serious coronavirus cases: WHO
Mustafizur still considered as vital for team success
24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Jordan’s FM visits Palestinians amid Israeli annexation plan
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Virus can survive in patient’s body for 60-day in extreme cases
Indian artist brings ancient 'Masan' paintings to the attention of world
Coronavirus may take 2-3 years to go away: DGHS Director General
Most Read News
38 more deaths reported, cases cross 1,00,000
Challenges to fresh graduates in post-corona job market
Sirajum Monira suspended from Rokeya University
UCB Director dies of coronavirus
RU teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test corona positive
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash
Girl ‘raped’ by private tutor in Manikganj
Asst Attorney General Rezaul Karim passes away
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft