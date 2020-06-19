Video
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:13 AM
Oil prices tick up amid mixed signals from US data

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020

LONDON, June 18: Oil prices ticked up on Thursday after US oil product stocks shrank, providing bulls with ammunition ahead of a meeting between OPEC producers and their allies to discuss their future output strategy.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up 37 cents at $41.08 a barrel at 0846 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 25 cents to $38.21 a barrel.
Both benchmarks were down about 2per cent earlier in the session.
Worries about fuel demand rose after a surge in coronavirus cases led Beijing to cancel flights and shut schools and several US states, including Texas, Florida and California, reported sharp increases in new cases.
A rise in US crude stockpiles to a record high for a second week in a row weighed on sentiment, but US government data showed lower inventories of gasoline and distillates, which includes diesel and heating oil, indicating higher demand.
"Gasoline and distillates both fell unexpectedly... Add to that that oil producers are still feeling the impact of the rout from March and April as (US) crude oil output is now down at 10.5 (million barrels per day) and you might conclude that bulls have a case in point," PVM oil analysts said in a note.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are expected to hold an online meeting later on Thursday to discuss the future of a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) output cut.    -Reuters


