Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:12 AM
Livestock Dept to take urgent step to prevent ‘Lumpy Skin Disease’

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Business Correspondent

Cattle herd throughout the country is facing infection of certain 'Lumpy            Skin Disease' (LSD) and to tackle the situation the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock has directed the Department of Livestock Services to take urgent measures to prevent the spread.
The ministry has also asked the department to take necessary measures for the treatment of cattle affected by this disease, said a press release. The ministry issued a letter in this regard on Wednesday and sent it to the Livestock Department. In that letter the department was directed to form a 'Veterinary Medical Team' at field level comprising of a deputy assistant livestock officer or veterinary field assistant.  It may be under the leadership of an upazila livestock officer or a veterinary surgeon or a livestock extension officer in each union of the disease-hit area, it said.
The ministry also instructed the medical team to inspect every LSD affected cattle in person and ensure fair treatment. Divisional and district level livestock officers have been given the responsibility to monitor round the clock the work of the medical teams.


