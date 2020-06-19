Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:12 AM
latest
Home Business

AmCham seminar tells

Revenue shortfall may keep budget targets unattainable 

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

Economists said the proposed budget for the financial year 2020-21 is unrealistic and unattainable and will be difficult to implement as per projections.
They made the observation while taking part in a post budget virtual meeting organised by American Chambers of Commerce (AmCham) on Wednesday.
Terming the budget unrealistic they said the expenditure plan cannot be executed and thus the projected GDP growth at 8.2 percent will be impossible to achieve.
They said the high borrowing target from the banking system would cause severe damage to the private investment due to the decline in the credit flow to the private sector.
The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed moderated the panel discussion in the meeting while planning minister MA Mannan was the chief guest on the occasion.
The minister agreed that there would be a big challenge ahead of the government in terms of attaining budgetary goals.
He pointed out that much of the targets were set out with expectations that the Covid pandemic would not last long, remittance and exports would rebound.
Responding to a question he said though there would be no fund shortage with regards to implement health sector projects, the actual problem lies with implementation capacity of the government agencies.
Former adviser to the caretaker government AB Mirza Azizul Islam said the GDP growth target of 8.2 per cent is not achievable. 'There will be lower revenue earning and higher deficit and the government has to borrow from the banking sector to meet the deficit. This will ultimately harm lending to private sector," he added.
He said that priorities in the proposed budget are set properly but the budget needs specific allocation plan to meet those projects financing.
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy research Institute, termed the budget as the most unrealistic one saying that in many ways it is fictional.
"It seems that budgetary targets like revenue and expenditure have been set with artificial illusion. Given the present pandemic situation the revenue target proposed in the budget is totally unattainable," Dr Mansur said.
"We need to come out of traditional budget making process. We need tax reform to mobilise, sound tax administration to achieve more revenue" he noted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US weekly jobless claims remain high, second wave of layoffs blamed
Norwegian Air returns to European skies
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Qantas cuts international flights until October
BP raises nearly $12bn in hybrid bonds issue
JPMorgan gets China's nod for first fully foreign-owned futures business
IBBL Rajshahi Zone holds special business development confce
BoE readies more crisis-fighting stimulus


Latest News
Coronavirus infected Dr Kader flown to Dhaka by helicopter
Bangladesh to get duty-free access to 97pc of its export items to China
Dexamethasone should be used only in serious coronavirus cases: WHO
Mustafizur still considered as vital for team success
24 makeshift cattle markets in Dhaka ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Jordan’s FM visits Palestinians amid Israeli annexation plan
Qatar Airways says no new planes in 2020 or 2021
Virus can survive in patient’s body for 60-day in extreme cases
Indian artist brings ancient 'Masan' paintings to the attention of world
Coronavirus may take 2-3 years to go away: DGHS Director General
Most Read News
38 more deaths reported, cases cross 1,00,000
Challenges to fresh graduates in post-corona job market
Sirajum Monira suspended from Rokeya University
UCB Director dies of coronavirus
RU teacher held for 'derogatory' comments against Nasim
ICT prosecutor Rana Dasgupta, wife test corona positive
Wider armed conflict between India and China unlikely after ‘violent’ border clash
Girl ‘raped’ by private tutor in Manikganj
Asst Attorney General Rezaul Karim passes away
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft