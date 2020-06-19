Revenue shortfall may keep budget targets unattainable 





They made the observation while taking part in a post budget virtual meeting organised by American Chambers of Commerce (AmCham) on Wednesday.

Terming the budget unrealistic they said the expenditure plan cannot be executed and thus the projected GDP growth at 8.2 percent will be impossible to achieve.

They said the high borrowing target from the banking system would cause severe damage to the private investment due to the decline in the credit flow to the private sector.

The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed moderated the panel discussion in the meeting while planning minister MA Mannan was the chief guest on the occasion.

The minister agreed that there would be a big challenge ahead of the government in terms of attaining budgetary goals.

He pointed out that much of the targets were set out with expectations that the Covid pandemic would not last long, remittance and exports would rebound.

Responding to a question he said though there would be no fund shortage with regards to implement health sector projects, the actual problem lies with implementation capacity of the government agencies.

Former adviser to the caretaker government AB Mirza Azizul Islam said the GDP growth target of 8.2 per cent is not achievable. 'There will be lower revenue earning and higher deficit and the government has to borrow from the banking sector to meet the deficit. This will ultimately harm lending to private sector," he added.

He said that priorities in the proposed budget are set properly but the budget needs specific allocation plan to meet those projects financing.

Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy research Institute, termed the budget as the most unrealistic one saying that in many ways it is fictional.

"It seems that budgetary targets like revenue and expenditure have been set with artificial illusion. Given the present pandemic situation the revenue target proposed in the budget is totally unattainable," Dr Mansur said.

"We need to come out of traditional budget making process. We need tax reform to mobilise, sound tax administration to achieve more revenue" he noted.























Economists said the proposed budget for the financial year 2020-21 is unrealistic and unattainable and will be difficult to implement as per projections.They made the observation while taking part in a post budget virtual meeting organised by American Chambers of Commerce (AmCham) on Wednesday.Terming the budget unrealistic they said the expenditure plan cannot be executed and thus the projected GDP growth at 8.2 percent will be impossible to achieve.They said the high borrowing target from the banking system would cause severe damage to the private investment due to the decline in the credit flow to the private sector.The AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed moderated the panel discussion in the meeting while planning minister MA Mannan was the chief guest on the occasion.The minister agreed that there would be a big challenge ahead of the government in terms of attaining budgetary goals.He pointed out that much of the targets were set out with expectations that the Covid pandemic would not last long, remittance and exports would rebound.Responding to a question he said though there would be no fund shortage with regards to implement health sector projects, the actual problem lies with implementation capacity of the government agencies.Former adviser to the caretaker government AB Mirza Azizul Islam said the GDP growth target of 8.2 per cent is not achievable. 'There will be lower revenue earning and higher deficit and the government has to borrow from the banking sector to meet the deficit. This will ultimately harm lending to private sector," he added.He said that priorities in the proposed budget are set properly but the budget needs specific allocation plan to meet those projects financing.Dr Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy research Institute, termed the budget as the most unrealistic one saying that in many ways it is fictional."It seems that budgetary targets like revenue and expenditure have been set with artificial illusion. Given the present pandemic situation the revenue target proposed in the budget is totally unattainable," Dr Mansur said."We need to come out of traditional budget making process. We need tax reform to mobilise, sound tax administration to achieve more revenue" he noted.