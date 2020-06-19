Video
Stocks end week in stumble

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

Country's both bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed week posting slump as investors were nervous amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 3960.57 points on Thursday, the last working day of week, with a marginal loss of 1.32 points or 0.03 per cent.
Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went down slightly by 0.27 points and 0.16 points to settle at 1325.42 points and 918.55 points respectively.
On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 10,148 trades were executed in today's trading session with a trading volume of 22.07 million securities. Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 696 million which is lower than of previous day's Taka 888 million.
Losers took lead over gainers as out of 229 issues traded, 14 securities gained price while 18 declined and 197 remained unchanged.
The market-cap of DSE increased slightly to Taka 3,104 billion, from Taka 3,105 billion in the previous session. The top 10 gainers were Eastern Lubricants, Paramount Insurance, ACI Limited, Asian Tiger Sandhani Life Growth Fund, ACI Formulation, National Tea, Phoenix Insurance, ACME Lab, Lindebd and Indo-Bangla Pharma.
Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Lindebd, Exim Bank, Indo-Bangla Pharma, BSCCL, Reckitt Benckiser, Square Pharma, Silva Pharma, Central Pharma and ACI Limited. On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed trading at red from the gaining streak of previous day.
CSCX and CASPI declined by 3.30 points and 5.09 points to stand at 6818.50 points and 11254.13 points respectively.
At CSE, a total of 913,542 shares and mutual funds of 88 companies were traded, of which 10 issues advanced while 16 declined and 62 issues remained unchanged.    -BSS


