Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:12 AM
FDI falls by 56pc in 2019 to $1.6bn: UNCTAD

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to Bangladesh sharply declined by 56 percent to $1.6 billion in 2019 after a sharp rise in 2018, according to a report by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
It said Bangladesh's apparel sector which is a $34 billion local industry, was an important FDI recipient, with major investment from the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong and China in the year. The UNCTAD report titled 'World Investment Report 2020,' said as released from all global capitals on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) however claimed it was $2.87 billion last year saying UNCTAD report did not include the investment figure made in the final quarter of last year.
"Inflows to Bangladesh, an important FDI recipient in South Asia, fell by 56 per cent to $1.6 billion. The decline reflects an adjustment from a record-high level in 2018. The export-oriented apparel industry remains an important FDI recipient, with major investors from the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong and China," said the report.
In 2020, the sector is expected to be severely affected for closed down of factories and falling global demand for apparels, says the report. As of April 2020, the country's garments manufacturers and exporters association estimated more than $3 billion export orders were cancelled or suspended, adds the UN report.
As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, the FDI was $2.87 billion in 2019," Sirajul Islam, executive chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), told journalist disputing UNCTAD report.
Since the FDI depended on the global economic situation and willingness of investors, it could be up or down anytime, he added. "Sometimes there is a big inflow from a certain sector, which pushes up the trend," Sirajul said.
"In 2018, we had good investment. The sharp rise was virtually caused by a big investment by a Japanese company and Chinese strategic investment in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), which was not a regular phenomenon, he said.  
In 2018, Japan Tobacco invested $1.47 billion to acquire United Dhaka Tobacco, a venture of Akij Group, while two Chinese stock exchanges invested Tk947 crore for buying a 25 percent stake of the Dhaka Stock Exchange.
"The FDI inflow was supposed to decline in 2019 as in the previous year FDI increased due to some big  investment," Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank, Bangladesh, told journalist.


