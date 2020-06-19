Video
Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:12 AM
Budget would help people survive, save economy: speakers

Published : Friday, 19 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Correspondent

In an online seminar (webinar) high profile speakers said the proposed budget      for 2020-21would help the people survive and protect the country's economy  amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
They came up with the remarks, joining the 6th episode of the Awami League arranged ongoing webinar on the budget titled 'Beyond the Pandemic' on Tuesday night.
Moderated by Prime Minister's special assistant Shah Ali Farhad, the online discussion was addressed by, among others, by Planning Minister M A Mannan, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid.
They also include president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers and Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim and senior fellow of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Dr Naznin Ahmed.
Planning Minister MA Mannan said on this occasion that the Prime Minister has announced a total of 19 stimulus packages worth Taka 1,02,957 crore with a view to stabilize the trade and commerce of the country.
To tackle the pandemic, the minister said the prime minister has also offered  incentive to doctors and the nurses along with making fresh appointments of doctors and provided them with personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and other safety gears.
Asserting the government's stance against termination of workers in the apparel sector, the commerce minister said, "The government has announced Taka 5,000 incentives for the apparel sector in order to ensure the wages of workers. We hope that the sector will revive by the middle of August."
Terming the coronavirus pandemic as challenging, Nasrul Hamid said the government has earmarked Taka 26,000 crore in the proposed budget for ensuring uninterrupted power and gas supply.
Giving emphasis on curbing misuse and efficient use of allocations for health sector, BIDS senior research fellow Dr Naznin said, "The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us where the budgetary allocations to be spent in the health sector."


