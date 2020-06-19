UK inflation hits four-year low on virus lockdown





Analysts said the data, along with recent figures showing a surge in UK unemployment and a massive contraction in the country's economic output, meant the Bank of England was certain to pump billions more pounds into the economy under so-called quantitative easing (QE).

The Consumer Prices Index annual inflation rate slumped to 0.5 per cent last month from 0.8 per cent in April, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement Wednesday.

The CPI rate stood at 1.5 per cent in March and at 2.0 per cent in May 2019 and the last time it had stood at 0.5 per cent was in June 2016.

Inflation continued to slide last month despite a rebound in oil prices. -AFP



















