Friday, 19 June, 2020, 2:12 AM
Carton industry for reducing import duty on raw materials

Business Correspondent

Trade bodies related carton production and printing businesses have urged the government to reduce the import duty from 15 percent to 5 percent on raw materials of local packaging and printing industry like plastic packaging in the budget for 2020-21.
Bangladesh Local Carton Manufacturers Association (BLCMA), Bangladesh Printing Crafts Association (BPCA), Bangladesh Paper Merchant Association (BPMA), Bangladesh Paper Importers Association (BPIA) made the plea to Finance Minister to bring the duty down. Bangladesh Textbook Printer and Marketing Association (BTPMA) and Chittagong Paper and Cellophane Traders Group (CPCTG) also made the joint request in a letter to Finance ministry, NBR and FBCCI presenting a four-point demand saying reducing cost of doing business is conditional to their survival.
MA Bashar Patwary, president of the BLCMA, in the letter said the country's carton manufacturing industries are small and medium enterprises and labour intensive enterprises. About two million people are involved in this industry.
"We urge the government to consider our four points to make sure survival of the institutions concerned in the budget. Cutting import duty will help the industries survive," he added.


