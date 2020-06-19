BB asks banks to spend 60pc CSR fund on health sector





The BB in a circular told scheduled banks to spend 60 percent of their CSR fund for health sector, 30 percent for education and 10 percent for climate risk related projects.

The 60 percent CSR expenditure in the health sector should be ensured for COVID-19 impacts, it said. It has become vital to take various steps for the health sector to deal with the crisis in the health sector due to protect people's lives, the circular said.

The central bank also recommended banks to cooperate with the health sector establishments through regular activities and providing essential medical equipment supplies to those are engaged in providing health care services.

























Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday asked all banks to allocate 60 percent of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) spending for the health sector related activities considering impact of coronavirus pandemic.The BB in a circular told scheduled banks to spend 60 percent of their CSR fund for health sector, 30 percent for education and 10 percent for climate risk related projects.The 60 percent CSR expenditure in the health sector should be ensured for COVID-19 impacts, it said. It has become vital to take various steps for the health sector to deal with the crisis in the health sector due to protect people's lives, the circular said.The central bank also recommended banks to cooperate with the health sector establishments through regular activities and providing essential medical equipment supplies to those are engaged in providing health care services.