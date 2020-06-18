Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:40 AM
latest
Home Business

Many businesses ask customers, workers to waive legal rights

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

WASHINGTON, June 19: As businesses reopen across the US after coronavirus shutdowns, many are requiring customers and workers to sign forms saying they won't sue if they catch COVID-19.
Businesses fear they could be the target of litigation even if they adhere to safety precautions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health officials. But workers' rights groups say the forms force employees to sign away their rights should they get sick.
The liability waivers, similar to what President Donald Trump's campaign is requiring for people to attend a Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, would protect businesses in states that don't have liability limits or immunity from coronavirus-related lawsuits.
So far, at least five states - Utah, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Alabama - have such limits through legislation or executive orders, and others are considering them. Business groups such as the US Chamber of Commerce are lobbying for national immunity legislation.
The novel coronavirus has sickened more than 2 million people in the US and killed more than 115,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.
At Salon Medusa in West Hartford, Connecticut, hair stylist Lena Whelan says they're using only two of six styling stations since reopening June 1. Customers have to wait outside, they have to wear masks, and all stations and tools are disinfected between clients.
Despite all those safety measures, customers must sign a form saying they won't sue if they get infected with the novel coronavirus. The form, which also asks patrons if they or any family members have virus symptoms, gives the salon extra legal protection, Whelan said.
Critics argue that liability waivers open the door for corporations to skirt protocols like erecting Plexiglas barriers, providing face masks and other protective




equipment, and keeping people the proper distance apart without suffering any repercussions.
The waivers are particularly onerous for workers who may feel compelled to sign them in order to keep their jobs, unlike customers who at least have a choice to walk away.
"It's a terrible choice for an employee," said Hugh Baran, an attorney with the National Employment Law Project, a worker advocacy group. "Do you sign this and potentially give up your legal recourse or do you refuse and feel like you are going to lose your job?"
Worse yet, in many states, if workers refuse to sign the waivers and return to work, they risk losing unemployment benefits, Baran said. Also, immunity legislation and liability waivers disproportionately affect black and Latino workers, many of whom have jobs that can't be done remotely, he said.    -AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Many businesses ask customers, workers to waive legal rights
PIA to cut freight charges for mango shipments
United Airlines sweetens exit deal for flight attendants
Lufthansa warns its bailout deal is in jeopardy
Qatar Airways starts to operate 3 flights per week in Bangladesh
US bank profits plunge 70pc on C-19 loss provisioning
HSBC revives 35,000 job cut plan after pandemic pause
BKB holds virtual conference with Divisional GMs


Latest News
Mymensingh Medical stops COVID-19 test
Scotland v Australia T20 match cancelled
FIFA advises BFF not to hold election
Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton
COVID-19 global death tally reaches 448,474
Sirajum Munira suspended from Rokeya University
BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for Covid-19
DUJ concerned over DMP summoning journalists for probe
UK approves cheap Dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment
35 more infected with coronavirus in Pabna
Most Read News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Babunagari removed; Allama Shafi DG till death
4,008 cases recorded in one day, 43 more causalities
On-arrival visas suspended until further order
Gonoshasthaya kit not effective to test COVID-19: BSMMU
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’
SL Women cricket mourn over her untimely death
2 more physicians die of coronavirus
PCR lab sets up in Bhola for corona test
First minor boy dies of coronavirus in Naogaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft