Qatar Airways starts to operate 3 flights per week in Bangladesh

Qatar Airways has received approval to operate flights to and from Bangladesh from 16 June, operating 3 flights per week, according to press release.Following a NOTAM put in place almost three months ago on 22 March, unfortunately a large number of passengers had bookings that could not be used.One of the prime priorities is to assist these passengers with an unused booking and find available seats on flights at no extra charge. The airline must also apply the Civil Aviation rules in Bangladesh for a restriction of 25pc of seats remain empty on each flight to maintain social distancing.As there has been a high demand from customers looking for tickets, a large number of people came to office in Bangladesh to book tickets and unfortunately did not observe strict social distancing.