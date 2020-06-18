Video
City Bank donates high flow nasal cannula to CGH

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

City Bank has donated a high flow nasal cannula machine to Chattogram General Hospital (CGH) to facilitate treatment of corona virus disease (Covid-19) patient.
The machine is donated as part of philanthropic initiative by the bank's chairman Aziz Al Kaiser, according to press release.
High-flow nasal cannula systems delivers heated and humidified oxygen according inspiratory flow demands for improving patient tolerance and comfort.




City Bank authorities handed over the artificial breathing machine to CGH senior consultant Dr. Abdur Rab Masum on June 16, 2020. As a result, the patients with severe respiratory problems will receive better services using the machine.


