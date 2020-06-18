Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:39 AM
Fed chair warns of ‘significant uncertainty’ around US recovery

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, June 17: Despite some recent positive signs, "significant uncertainty" remains about the recovery of the US economy from the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday.
And unless consumers feel confident COVID-19 has been defeated, "a full recovery is unlikely," Powell warned in his semi-annual testimony before the Senate Banking Committee.
The pandemic has inflicted its worst consequences on low-income and minority groups, and the contraction of GDP in the April-June quarter "is likely to be the most severe on record," said the central bank chief, who was testifying via video link.
Recent economic data have offered some promising signs that a recovery is underway, cheering Wall Street investors. US markets closed higher again
Tuesday, and major indices have recouped much of the losses suffered since the pandemic struck in March.
Earlier in the day, the Commerce Department said retail sales posted a surprise spike of 17.7 per cent in May, coming in nearly double the gain economists had expected.
And the Fed reported that industrial production rebounded by 1.4 per cent, after two months of steep declines.
That adds to the data released earlier this month showing the economy adding 2.5 million positions in May as the unemployment rate ticked down to a still-high 13.3 per cent, as well as various surveys showing consumers and businesses becoming more optimistic about their prospects.
President Donald Trump, who has downplayed risks of the virus and instead focused on reviving the economy as he faces a tough re-election battle in November, cheered the good news.
"You'll see the third quarter numbers will be very good. You'll see fourth quarter will be really good and you'll see next year will be one of the best economic years this country has ever had," Trump said at a White House event.
But Powell cautioned that despite the positive data, the economy has shed 20 million jobs and "the levels of output and employment remain far below their pre-pandemic levels, and significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery."
He noted that the burden from the business shutdowns to contain the spread of the virus "has not fallen equally on all Americans."     -AFP


