Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:39 AM
latest
Home Business

Australia lowers forecast for beef exports to China as trade ties sour

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Australia lowers forecast for beef exports to China as trade ties sour

Australia lowers forecast for beef exports to China as trade ties sour

CANBERRA, June 16: Australia has lowered its forecast for beef exports to China, its largest buyer, by 1.5per cent for the 2020/21 season, the country's chief commodity forecaster said on Tuesday, as trade relations sour.
The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said it now expects China to buy 227,000 tonnes of beef in the year to June 30, 2021, compared with 230,000 tonnes in its March estimate. That would amount to 30per cent less than in the year earlier period.
The lower forecast comes after China in May suspended exports for four of Australia's largest beef exporters, citing labelling issues. Australian government sources have said recent bilateral tensions are likely behind the suspension.
Labelling issues were also cited by Beijing when the same companies and two others lost their licences to ship beef to China in 2017 for several months.
Australian-China relations soured after Canberra called for an independent inquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus.
Meanwhile, ABARES said Australian wheat exports will jump to 16.5 million tonnes during the 2020/21 season.
ABARES last week raised its estimate for wheat production by 25per cent as a crippling three-year drought finally ends.
Australia is among the world's top 10 exporters of the grain, which typically contributes about 2per cent to the country's gross domestic product.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Many businesses ask customers, workers to waive legal rights
PIA to cut freight charges for mango shipments
United Airlines sweetens exit deal for flight attendants
Lufthansa warns its bailout deal is in jeopardy
Qatar Airways starts to operate 3 flights per week in Bangladesh
US bank profits plunge 70pc on C-19 loss provisioning
HSBC revives 35,000 job cut plan after pandemic pause
BKB holds virtual conference with Divisional GMs


Latest News
Mymensingh Medical stops COVID-19 test
Scotland v Australia T20 match cancelled
FIFA advises BFF not to hold election
Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton
COVID-19 global death tally reaches 448,474
Sirajum Munira suspended from Rokeya University
BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for Covid-19
DUJ concerned over DMP summoning journalists for probe
UK approves cheap Dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment
35 more infected with coronavirus in Pabna
Most Read News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Babunagari removed; Allama Shafi DG till death
4,008 cases recorded in one day, 43 more causalities
On-arrival visas suspended until further order
Gonoshasthaya kit not effective to test COVID-19: BSMMU
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’
SL Women cricket mourn over her untimely death
2 more physicians die of coronavirus
PCR lab sets up in Bhola for corona test
First minor boy dies of coronavirus in Naogaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft