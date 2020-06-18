Prime Bank, BASIS to finance ICT and ITES entrepreneurs





The partnership titled "Prime Bank-BASIS Alliance for ICT-MSME Financing Solution" will enable easy access to finance to the ICT and ITES companies as they prepare for next step of expansion against the backdrop of the government's vision of digital Bangladesh, according to press release.

It will be a big boost for the country's booming ICT/ITES industry as eligible BASIS members can now avail collateral free loan up to BDT 50 lakh and other tailor-made financing solutions.

Under the arrangement, the IT firms will get working capital (CC, OD and Demand Loan), Term Loans for Fixed Asset Purchase and Capital expenditures, International Trade solution- LC, LATR, IDBP etc., Bank Guarantee, Work Order etc. They can also avail a wide range of deposit products and free Internet Banking - ALTITUDE - for conducting broad range of e-transaction. They will need two-year business experience and introduction letter from BASIS. The companies can apply for loan from the comfort of their office or home as Prime Bank has assigned dedicated Relationship Manager for exclusive service for valued BASIS members.

Usually IT companies struggle to get bank loan due to existing credit assessment and mortgage issues. Now this partnership between BASIS and Prime Bank will create a facilitating business ecosystem for thousands of MSME businesses in ICT industry.

Prime Bank MD and CEO Rahel Ahmed and BASIS President Syed Almas Kabir formally launched alliance through a virtual press conference on June 16, 2020. State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP joined the program as the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the press meet, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP said, "The banks have to continuouslly adopt new strategy and innovative technology. We are using digital technologies more at this time of Coronavirus. In this way, we have to enhance usage of ICT technology in our everyday life. Then we can make the Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's vision of Digital Banking a reality."

The minister lauded the initiative of Prime Bank of providing up to BDT 50 lakh as collateral free loan to ICT companies at this time of great crisis. He reiterated the joint initiative by BASIS and ICT Division on five key areas: Idea, Model, Finance, Technology and Collaboration

Mentioning that 30 local banks in Bangladesh presently using Core Banking Solutions developed by local ICT firms in Bangladesh, he requested banks and corporate companies to keep confidence on and use locally developed solutions and help the sector flourish even more. The users of the locally developed solutions will be able to save cost and get maintenance support swiftly.









Prime Bank's Head of MSME Banking Syed M Omar Tayub and Head of Brand and Communications Nazmul Karim Chowdhury and Vice President (Admin), BASIS Shoeb Ahmed Masud were also present. In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the bank conducted the event through virtual media as part of its efforts to reinforce social distancing.





