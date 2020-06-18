Asian business sentiment plunges to record low on virus effect



Car plant in Wuhan, China

While the pandemic's initial impact was reflected in the March survey, confidence during the June quarter fell by a third to 35, only the second time the Thomson Reuters/INSEAD Asian Business Sentiment Index .TRIABS has slumped below 50 since the survey began in the second quarter of 2009.

A reading above 50 indicates a positive outlook. The last time the index showed a reading below that was in its debut quarter, when it hit 45.

About 16per cent of the 93 companies surveyed also said a deepening recession was a key risk for the next six months, with more than half expecting staffing levels and business volumes to decline.

"We ran this survey right at the edge when things were getting really bad," Antonio Fatas, Singapore-based economics professor at global business school INSEAD, said of the survey conducted between May 29 and June 12.

"We can see this complete pessimism which is spread across sectors and countries in a way that we haven't seen before."

Many countries are easing coronavirus-related lockdowns but worries have mounted that another wave of infections could hurt economies that have been battered from weeks of curbs on travel and movement. Cases globally have crossed 8 million.

After weeks with almost no new coronavirus infections, China recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, roiling fragile equity markets. South Korea too faces an uptick after early successful containment. Companies from 11 Asia-Pacific countries responded to the Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey RACSI.

Participants included Thai hospitality group Minor International (MINT.BK), Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T), Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron Corp (3231.TW) and Australia-listed Oil Search (OSH.AX). -Reuters















