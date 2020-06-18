Visa to establish office in BD





Visa Inc., a leader in payments technology, unveiled its plans to establish a country liaison office in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The new office, expected to be established before the year end will staff a team of executives through whom Visa will introduce new services, drive social impact programmes and participate in the economic growth of Bangladesh, says a press release.The country office culminates decades of investments in Bangladesh in pioneering and driving digital payments; which in turn have helped fuel economic growth and played a significant role in the Digital Bangladesh mission.As the foremost digital payment technology company in Bangladesh, Visa has a rich tradition in the country of over three decades. In recent years, Visa also launched Bangladesh's first contactless card and introduced open-loop, interoperable QR payments in line with Bangla QR specifications to the market. Visa has worked with large fintechs and ecommerce players as well to introduce card on file, wallet load and other best-in-class payment innovations.Visa is working closely with the regulatory agencies in Bangladesh and concerned authorities to acquire requisite permissions and setup the local liaison office before the end of the year.