Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:39 AM
latest
Home Business

Saudi Aramco completes $69bn SABIC stake deal, extends schedule

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 8

RIYADH, June 17: Saudi Aramco has completed its purchase of a 70per cent stake in petrochemicals company Saudi Basic Industries (2010.SE) for $69.1 billion and extended the payment period by three years to 2028, providing a cushion against weak oil prices.
The deal values Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) at 123.39 riyals ($32.90) per share, 27.5per cent above the company's share price of 89.40 riyals, as the coronavirus outbreak has hurt demand for petrochemicals products and dented SABIC's shares.
"It is a significant leap forward, which accelerates Aramco's downstream strategy and transforms our company into one of the major global petrochemicals players," Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.
SABIC is the world's fourth-biggest petrochemicals company.
Aramco and the Saudi state Public Investment Fund (PIF) amended the payment structure for deal, Aramco said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
Following a seller loan provided by the PIF, Aramco will pay instalments and loan charges until 2028, extending a previous 2025 deadline.
The first $7 billion payment is due on or before Aug. 2, 2020, with the last instalment, a loan charge of $1 billion, on or before April 7, 2028.
The transaction was funded through promissory notes issued to the PIF at the deal's close on Tuesday, Aramco said.
Under a previous agreement, 36per cent of the purchase price - roughly $25 billion - would have been paid in cash on completion.
A source familiar with the deal, asking not to be named, said the extended payment schedule aimed to enable Aramco to pay dividends to the government.
Some analysts have voiced concerns the oil slump would make it difficult for Aramco to pay the government this year, although its first-quarter dividend was in line with a plan for a $75 billion 2020 payout.
"The entire Aramco-SABIC deal is about managing cash flow, duplicated costs and access to debt markets within the same group," Hasnain Malik, head of equity strategy at Tellimer, said.
He said a guaranteed dividend stream would give short-term protection to Aramco and some minority shareholders, but raised the question of whether the share price reflected long-term risk to the oil price.
The deal will inject billions of dollars into the PIF that can finance plans to diversify the largest Arab economy beyond oil exports, including tourism projects and a mega business zone.
Royal Bank of Canada said the new terms, reflecting the weaker macro environment, were clearly an improvement for the buyer, adding that was "not surprising given recent deal renegotiations in the energy space".    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Many businesses ask customers, workers to waive legal rights
PIA to cut freight charges for mango shipments
United Airlines sweetens exit deal for flight attendants
Lufthansa warns its bailout deal is in jeopardy
Qatar Airways starts to operate 3 flights per week in Bangladesh
US bank profits plunge 70pc on C-19 loss provisioning
HSBC revives 35,000 job cut plan after pandemic pause
BKB holds virtual conference with Divisional GMs


Latest News
Mymensingh Medical stops COVID-19 test
Scotland v Australia T20 match cancelled
FIFA advises BFF not to hold election
Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton
COVID-19 global death tally reaches 448,474
Sirajum Munira suspended from Rokeya University
BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for Covid-19
DUJ concerned over DMP summoning journalists for probe
UK approves cheap Dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment
35 more infected with coronavirus in Pabna
Most Read News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Babunagari removed; Allama Shafi DG till death
4,008 cases recorded in one day, 43 more causalities
On-arrival visas suspended until further order
Gonoshasthaya kit not effective to test COVID-19: BSMMU
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’
SL Women cricket mourn over her untimely death
2 more physicians die of coronavirus
PCR lab sets up in Bhola for corona test
First minor boy dies of coronavirus in Naogaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft