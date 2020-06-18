Oil rise on positive news of Covid-19 drug study





Brent crude LCOc1 was up 29 cents, or 0.7per cent, at $41.25 a barrel at 0825 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 rose 17 cents, or 0.4per cent, to $38.55 a barrel.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was moving to update its guidelines after results showed the corticosteroid medication dexamethasone cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Yet concerns persist about the spread of the virus in some regions and the risk of second waves where the spread is slowing.

"We think the oil market is not currently pricing in a significant probability of either second waves of coronavirus cases in key consumers and the associated lockdowns, or anything less than a rapid return to economic business-as-usual," Standard Chartered analysts said, pointing to a downside risk for prices in the medium term.

Beijing ramped up efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion, and scores of flights to and from the Chinese capital were cancelled and schools shut. -Reuters















