Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:38 AM
latest
Home Business

CSE revises Shariah index

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

The port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) has revised its Shariah index on the basis of performance of the CSE listed companies.
The new index will be effective from June 28, as the CSE Shariah Index is reviewed twice in a year, said a press release today.
The new 15 companies which have been included are: ACI Formulations, ADN Telecom, Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Coppertech Industries, GQ Ball Pen Industries, JMI Syringes and Medical Devices, Khulna Printing and Packaging, Oimex Electrode, Rangpur Foundry, Ring Shine Textiles, Runner Automobiles, S S Steel, Saiham Cotton Mills, Silco Pharmaceuticals and Summit Alliance Port Limited.
On the other hand, nine companies - Dhaka Electric Supply Company, National Tea Company, BDCOM Online, Sinobangla Industries, Square Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, R N Spinning Mills, Square Textiles and Shasha Denims - were excluded from the previous list.
A total of 132 listed companies among 331 are now in the list of CSE Shariah Index after the revision.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Many businesses ask customers, workers to waive legal rights
PIA to cut freight charges for mango shipments
United Airlines sweetens exit deal for flight attendants
Lufthansa warns its bailout deal is in jeopardy
Qatar Airways starts to operate 3 flights per week in Bangladesh
US bank profits plunge 70pc on C-19 loss provisioning
HSBC revives 35,000 job cut plan after pandemic pause
BKB holds virtual conference with Divisional GMs


Latest News
Mymensingh Medical stops conducting corona test
Scotland v Australia T20 match cancelled
FIFA advises BFF not to hold election
Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton
COVID-19 global death tally reaches 448,474
Sirajum Munira suspended from Rokeya University
BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for Covid-19
DUJ concerned over DMP summoning journalists for probe
UK approves cheap Dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment
35 more infected with coronavirus in Pabna
Most Read News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Babunagari removed; Allama Shafi DG till death
4,008 cases recorded in one day, 43 more causalities
On-arrival visas suspended until further order
Gonoshasthaya kit not effective to test COVID-19: BSMMU
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’
SL Women cricket mourn over her untimely death
2 more physicians die of coronavirus
PCR lab sets up in Bhola for corona test
First minor boy dies of coronavirus in Naogaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft