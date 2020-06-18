CSE revises Shariah index





The new index will be effective from June 28, as the CSE Shariah Index is reviewed twice in a year, said a press release today.

The new 15 companies which have been included are: ACI Formulations, ADN Telecom, Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills, Coppertech Industries, GQ Ball Pen Industries, JMI Syringes and Medical Devices, Khulna Printing and Packaging, Oimex Electrode, Rangpur Foundry, Ring Shine Textiles, Runner Automobiles, S S Steel, Saiham Cotton Mills, Silco Pharmaceuticals and Summit Alliance Port Limited.

On the other hand, nine companies - Dhaka Electric Supply Company, National Tea Company, BDCOM Online, Sinobangla Industries, Square Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company, R N Spinning Mills, Square Textiles and Shasha Denims - were excluded from the previous list.

A total of 132 listed companies among 331 are now in the list of CSE Shariah Index after the revision. -BSS















