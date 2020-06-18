BSTI cancels license of 8 products of 6 companies





"The license of these products has expired. As a result, the action has been taken at the meeting of the Certification Committee of BSTI, under BSTI Act 2018 and in accordance with the licensing agreement," said a BSTI press release.

The banned products are Green Oil and Poultry Feed Industries' Basmati Fortified Edible Rice Bran Oil from Rangpur Kotwali, Ifad Multi Products Ltd's Ifad Solid Gold Fortified Edible Rice Bran Oil from Ashulia under Savar, Agrotech International's Puriva and Ripe Fortified Edible Rice Bran Oil from Shambhugaj under Mymensingh.

It also include Fortified Palm Oil of Tasty Green Trade House from Shibpur under Narsingdi, OK Fortified soybean oil and fortified palm Oil of OK brand of Chandgaon under Chattogram and Mango Fruit Drinks of RD Juicila, RD Fazli of Mithapukur in Rangpur.

















