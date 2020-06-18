PTA to be signed between Bangladesh, Bhutan soon





The decision has been finalised in a video conference meeting held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Commerce.

Additional Secretary (FTA) of the Commerce Ministray Sharifa Khan led the 10-member delegation on Bangladesh side. A 14-member delegation from Bhutan was led by Sonam Tenzin, Director General of the Department of Trade.

They said both sides reached an agreement to execute the PTA at the earliest. Priority Bilateral Trade Agreement between Bangladesh and Bhutan will be signed by 30 August accordingly after the vetting of the Law Ministry and the approval of the Cabinet.

The trade ministers of the two countries will sign the preferential trade agreement. Sources said that bilateral trade between the two countries was USD $ 26.52 million in 2012-13 but it has gradually increased to $ 56.90 million in the 2018-19. Bangladesh mainly exports readymade garments, food items, plastics, medicines, home furnishings and electrical goods to Bhutan.

On the other hand, import of mineral products from Bhutan to Bangladesh includes vegetables and fruits, construction materials, stones, pulp, chemicals.

The Preferential Trade Agreement between Bangladesh and Bhutan will cover 100 products of Bangladesh to enjoy duty free market access to Bhutan and 34 products of Bhutan will enjoy duty free access to Bangladesh. However, the number of products will be gradually increased through negotiation.

Importing from Bhutan under duty-free facility will reduce the cost of construction materials for Bangladesh which will help in the development of the construction sector. In addition, processing of agricultural products will make it easier to import raw materials at lower prices.















The preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) will be signed between Bangladesh and Bhutan by August 30 said a commerce ministry source adding that the commerce ministers of the two countries will sign the preferential trade agreement.The decision has been finalised in a video conference meeting held on Wednesday at the Ministry of Commerce.Additional Secretary (FTA) of the Commerce Ministray Sharifa Khan led the 10-member delegation on Bangladesh side. A 14-member delegation from Bhutan was led by Sonam Tenzin, Director General of the Department of Trade.They said both sides reached an agreement to execute the PTA at the earliest. Priority Bilateral Trade Agreement between Bangladesh and Bhutan will be signed by 30 August accordingly after the vetting of the Law Ministry and the approval of the Cabinet.The trade ministers of the two countries will sign the preferential trade agreement. Sources said that bilateral trade between the two countries was USD $ 26.52 million in 2012-13 but it has gradually increased to $ 56.90 million in the 2018-19. Bangladesh mainly exports readymade garments, food items, plastics, medicines, home furnishings and electrical goods to Bhutan.On the other hand, import of mineral products from Bhutan to Bangladesh includes vegetables and fruits, construction materials, stones, pulp, chemicals.The Preferential Trade Agreement between Bangladesh and Bhutan will cover 100 products of Bangladesh to enjoy duty free market access to Bhutan and 34 products of Bhutan will enjoy duty free access to Bangladesh. However, the number of products will be gradually increased through negotiation.Importing from Bhutan under duty-free facility will reduce the cost of construction materials for Bangladesh which will help in the development of the construction sector. In addition, processing of agricultural products will make it easier to import raw materials at lower prices.