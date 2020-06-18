‘Hijra’ people get foodstuffs for a month in Rangpur

RANGPUR, June 17: A total of 42 'Hijra' community people received 24-kg of foodstuffs sufficient for one month at a function held in the city on Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Rangpur Drop-in-Centre (DIC) of Light House arranged the function at its office under management of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR, B) with financial assistance of donor organisation German Doctors.

Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan distributed the foodstuffs in the function arranged strictly maintaining physical distancing as the chief guest with Rangpur DIC Manager of Light House Mohammad Sahabul Islam in the chair.

Each of the beneficiaries 'Hijra' people received a sac containing foodstuffs including 12 kg of rice, four kg of potato and two each of lentil, edible oil, iodized salt and onions.