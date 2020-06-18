1.23cr people receive humanitarian aid in Rajshahi division





The government, as part of its humanitarian support to cope with the present troubled situation, has distributed 21,649 tonnes of rice and Taka 13.58 crore in cash among the families in need in all eight districts of the division till Tuesday last.

Humayun Kabir Khandaker, Commissioner of Rajshahi Division, said 18,13,660 families were given 10 kilograms of rice each while another 9,18,070 families got Taka 1,000 each for baby food purposes and necessary other expenses.

A total of 3,583 tonnes of rice and over TK 2.20 crore in cash are in the stock at present for distribution in line with the government's efforts to reach foodstuffs among all hard hit people, he added.

Meanwhile, around 14.48 lakh distressed and other less-incoming families comprising around 65.15 lakh people have, so far, received Open Market Sale (OMS) rice in the division to overcome their crisis caused by the pandemic. The Department of Food has distributed 7,239.97 tonnes of rice at Taka 10 per kilogram under the government's OMS programme through 92 appointed dealers in all eight districts in the division till Tuesday last.

















