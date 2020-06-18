

BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for C-19

The couple's son has also tested positive for COVID-19, Hepatologist Mahtab, chief of BSMMU's Liver Department, told bdnews24.com on Wednesday.

"I've been infected with coronavirus for four days. My wife and my son, who studies in class eight, were infected three days ago. We are all taking treatment at home without any problem."

Both Mahtab and Nuzhat, an associate professor of ophthalmology in BSMMU, have been actively raising awareness against the COVID-19 outbreak by writing in the media and participating in discussions on different TV shows regularly.

Nuzhat, the youngest daughter of Dr Alim Choudhury, an intellectual who was killed in 1971, is also a member of the central committee of Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee and the founding cultural secretary of Projonmo Ekattor.

The medical support committee of Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, formed under the leadership of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital's Director Dr Uttam Kumar Barua and Dr Mahtab, is working on the prevention of coronavirus infection in Bangladesh.

