ACC asks SB ‘not to let MP Papul to leave country’





The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has sent a letter to the Special Branch (SB) of Immigration asking to impose restrictions on Laxmipur-2 MP Kazi Shahid Islam Papul, his wife, daughter and sister-in-law so that they cannot leave the country as investigation is going on against them for acquiring wealth illegally.

Papul is in a Kuwait jail on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

The ACC also requested SB to take measures so that he cannot leave the country if he is found here.

Except Papul, the restriction has been imposed on his wife Selina Islam MP from reserved seats of women, his daughter Wafa Islam and Selina's sister Jasmine.

The ACC issued the letter signed by Deputy Director Md Salahuddin, also the Investigation Officer, on Wednesday.

ACC Public Relations Officer Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed the matter.

Earlier on June 9, the ACC sent letters to Kazi Shahid Islam Paplu, MP, his wife, daughter and sister-in-law asking them to submit their personal documents, including national identity cards, passports, TIN certificates, and copies of income tax returns.

Kazi Shahid Islam Paplu, MP of Lakshmipur-2 constituency, is now in a Kuwait jail following his arrest over human trafficking and money laundering charges.

He was arrested by Kuwait police after five Bangladeshi expatriates in that country testified against him before a court.

In their deposition, they alleged that each of them paid up to 3,000 dinars to Shahid Islam Paplu to come to Kuwait and had also been paying annual sums for renewing their residency visas.

On June 7, the Criminal Investigation Department in Kuwait arrested Paplu on the charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

The judge of Mushrif magistrate court denied MP Papul's bail plea and sent him to jail.



















