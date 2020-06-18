Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:36 AM
Three more doctors die of Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020

Md Ashrafuzzaman & Md Shah Abdul & Ahad Dr Nurul Haque

Three more doctors died of coronavirus in Dhaka, Dinajpur and Chattogram on Wednesday.
Md Ashrafuzzaman, a former associate professor at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, breathed his last while receiving treatment in Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Hospital at 8 am on Wednesday.
Former director of Dinajpur M Rahim Medical College Hospital Md Shah Abdul Ahad died in the same hospital at 8.15 am on Wednesday.  
Both the physicians were diagnosed with COVID-19, Bangladesh Medical Association said in a statement.
Dr Ashrafuzzaman was 61, while Dr Md Abdul Ahad was 67.
BMA President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and Secretary General Dr Md Ihteshamul Haque have expressed condolences over the death of the two doctors to the bereaved families.
Meanwhile, Dr Nurul Haque, senior resident medical officer of Chattogram Metropolitan Hospital, died of Covid-19 infection at the hospital's ICU around 4:00am on Wednesday.
Confirming his death, Executive Director of the hospital Dr Abdur Rob said that he was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last three days.
Dr Nurul Haque served the hospital for the last 19 years, he said.




FDSR's joint secretary Dr Rahat confirmed that Dr Nurul was a 38th batch student of Chittagong Medical College Hospital.    -Agencies


