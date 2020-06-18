

Minister Tipu Munshi tests positive for Covid-19

The minister underwent a Covid-19 test after showing symptoms and the

report came back positive on Wednesday, Abdul Latif Bakshi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told the Daily Observer.

Mohammad Mashooqur Rahman Sikder, personal secretary to the minister said: "The minister does not have any major complication but will soon go to the hospital to remain under doctors' observation.

The minister had taken part in a parliament session on Monday, Mashooqur added.

Tipu Munshi is the fourth minister to get infected with coronavirus. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing are still battling infections.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah passed away on Saturday. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 after his death.

The health authorities in Bangladesh on Wednesday announced the detection of 4,008 new patients in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 98,489.

















