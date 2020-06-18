Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:36 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Minister Tipu Munshi tests positive for Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

Minister Tipu Munshi tests positive for Covid-19

Minister Tipu Munshi tests positive for Covid-19

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has tested positive for Covid-19.
The minister underwent a Covid-19 test after showing symptoms and the
report came back positive on Wednesday, Abdul Latif Bakshi, a spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, told the Daily Observer.
Mohammad Mashooqur Rahman Sikder, personal secretary to the minister said: "The minister does not have any major complication but will soon go to the hospital to remain under doctors' observation.
The minister had taken part in a parliament session on Monday, Mashooqur added.
Tipu Munshi is the fourth minister to get infected with coronavirus. Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque and Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs Minister Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing are still battling infections.
Meanwhile, State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah passed away on Saturday. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 after his death.
The health authorities in Bangladesh on Wednesday announced the detection of 4,008 new patients in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 98,489.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for C-19
Power Division to seek duty waiver on furnace oil import
ACC asks SB ‘not to let MP Papul to leave country’
GK’s antibody kit ineffective: BSMMU
Three more doctors die of Covid-19
Pandemics result from destruction of nature, say UN and WHO
India, China in top level talks after deadly border brawl
Minister Tipu Munshi tests positive for Covid-19


Latest News
Mymensingh Medical stopped conducting corona test
Scotland v Australia T20 match cancelled
FIFA advises BFF not to hold election
Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton
COVID-19 global death tally reaches 448,474
Sirajum Munira suspended from Rokeya University
BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for Covid-19
DUJ concerned over DMP summoning journalists for probe
UK approves cheap Dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment
35 more infected with coronavirus in Pabna
Most Read News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Babunagari removed; Allama Shafi DG till death
4,008 cases recorded in one day, 43 more causalities
On-arrival visas suspended until further order
Gonoshasthaya kit not effective to test COVID-19: BSMMU
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’
SL Women cricket mourn over her untimely death
2 more physicians die of coronavirus
PCR lab sets up in Bhola for corona test
First minor boy dies of coronavirus in Naogaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft