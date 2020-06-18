Restrictions on 4 officials of United Hospital





They cannot leave the country as investigation is going on against them for the death of the five patients.

Police sources said the four officials of the hospital are identified as M Hasan Mahmud Raja, Chairman of United Hospital Ltd, its Managing Director Md Faridur Rahman Khan, CEO Mohammad Faizur Rahman and Chief Clinical Governance Director Dr Abu Sayed MM Rahman.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Gulshan Division) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty on Wednesday said, "According to the High Court directive, the three-member probe committee submitted a report after investigation."

The report noted that the Corona Isolation Unit of the hospital was made of combustible materials. There were no proper fire safety measures.

Also, no activities were seen on the part of the hospital authority to rescue the patients from the fire, the DC said.

Ronald Ricky Gomez, the son-in-law of late Vernon, said the fire broke out after a spark from the AC. And no one took any initiative instantly.

Evidences of gross mismanagement and negligence were found by the investigation committee of the Fire Service and Civil Defence against the United Hospital authorities for the death of the five patients on May 27.

A police investigation committee also found same gross mismanagement and negligence against United Hospital authorities.

According to the investigation committee report the fire originated from an old and faulty air-conditioner in the Covid-19 isolation unit of the United Hospital.

The hospital authorities also did not take sufficient safety measures while setting up the isolation unit outside the main hospital building, according to the report.

The committee has recorded statements from 20 people, including family members of the victims, eyewitnesses, doctors and nurses on duty in the isolation unit at the time of the incident, security guards and officials of the Power Division.

The hospital also did not have adequate firefighting equipment at hand when the fire broke out, the investigation report reads.

"We found evidence of indifference and negligence of the United Hospital during our investigation said Debashish Bardhan, Deputy Director of the Fire Service and head of the probe committee.

United Hospital authorities must take responsibility for the death of five Covid -19 patients, according to the report. The report also includes the details of the hospital's firefighting system and what measures they took to tackle the blaze, he added..

The hospital, known for its expensive services, came to make the headlines all for the wrong reasons in the recent past too.















In a letter to the Immigration Department the police have asked them to impose restrictions on four top officials of the United Hospital for the death in a fire of five patients in a makeshift Covid-19 isolation unit of the hospital on May 27.They cannot leave the country as investigation is going on against them for the death of the five patients.Police sources said the four officials of the hospital are identified as M Hasan Mahmud Raja, Chairman of United Hospital Ltd, its Managing Director Md Faridur Rahman Khan, CEO Mohammad Faizur Rahman and Chief Clinical Governance Director Dr Abu Sayed MM Rahman.Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (Gulshan Division) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty on Wednesday said, "According to the High Court directive, the three-member probe committee submitted a report after investigation."The report noted that the Corona Isolation Unit of the hospital was made of combustible materials. There were no proper fire safety measures.Also, no activities were seen on the part of the hospital authority to rescue the patients from the fire, the DC said.Ronald Ricky Gomez, the son-in-law of late Vernon, said the fire broke out after a spark from the AC. And no one took any initiative instantly.Evidences of gross mismanagement and negligence were found by the investigation committee of the Fire Service and Civil Defence against the United Hospital authorities for the death of the five patients on May 27.A police investigation committee also found same gross mismanagement and negligence against United Hospital authorities.According to the investigation committee report the fire originated from an old and faulty air-conditioner in the Covid-19 isolation unit of the United Hospital.The hospital authorities also did not take sufficient safety measures while setting up the isolation unit outside the main hospital building, according to the report.The committee has recorded statements from 20 people, including family members of the victims, eyewitnesses, doctors and nurses on duty in the isolation unit at the time of the incident, security guards and officials of the Power Division.The hospital also did not have adequate firefighting equipment at hand when the fire broke out, the investigation report reads."We found evidence of indifference and negligence of the United Hospital during our investigation said Debashish Bardhan, Deputy Director of the Fire Service and head of the probe committee.United Hospital authorities must take responsibility for the death of five Covid -19 patients, according to the report. The report also includes the details of the hospital's firefighting system and what measures they took to tackle the blaze, he added..The hospital, known for its expensive services, came to make the headlines all for the wrong reasons in the recent past too.