Covid-19 panic grips country’s political circle





The leaders especially the seniors have been passing their days in a panicky situation apprehending probable infection of the deadly virus.

While talking to the Daily Observer, some including ruling Awami League (AL) leaders expressed their worry about the coronavirus and the politics amid corona and post corona period.

AL Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah said, "Everything is dark and nothing is bright. The economy, health and education are also in the dark. If we cannot manage the pandemic, it will affect our lives. Even if we can manage it, its impact will exist in our culture and daily life."

"People will be more conservative in the upcoming days and they will not travel abroad like before. Globally, racism may increase and other negative issues will be raised across the world. The universities of developed countries will not allow students from the under privileged countries for higher study," he added.

"Bengalis are rebellious people. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is trying her best to save the people of the country and its economy. We are worried about corona, but not hopeless," Zafarullah further added.

Mujahidul Islam Selim, president of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), told this correspondent, "All senior leaders are in health risk of catching coronavirus. But, we have to be constant in our political goal. Politics has undergone a change. We are carrying on our activities via video conferencing."

"Although there is no usual politics, but politics is going on. The government is looting people's assets by making careless budget amid the pandemic. On the other hand, fight between the exploiters and the exploited is going on," he added.

Politicians who have fought in the Liberation War and weathered survived adverse situations should not be afraid of Covid-19, thinks Hasanul Haq Inu, President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal.

While talking to this correspondent Inu said, "Senior politicians are in health risk like other senior citizens."

Meanwhile, some 40 senior lawmakers have been requested not to join the ongoing budget session in Parliament as deadly Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the country.

Lawmakers who are aged, have Covid positive members in their family or came in contact with any Corona positive patients were requested not to join the rest of the working days of the budget session, an official of Parliament said on Tuesday.

Among the lawmakers, leader of the opposition in Parliament Raushan Ershad, Deputy Leader of the House Sayeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim, Sahara Khatun, Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Imaz Uddin Pramanik of Naogoan-4, Abul Kalam Azad of Jamalpur-1, President of Workers' Party of Bangladesh Rashed Khan Menon, JP President Anwar Hossain Manju were requested not to join the session.

















As some senior and influential leaders of different political parties and some eminent personalities of the country have been died with Covid-19 infection during the pandemic, most of the political leaders have been passing time leisurely.The leaders especially the seniors have been passing their days in a panicky situation apprehending probable infection of the deadly virus.While talking to the Daily Observer, some including ruling Awami League (AL) leaders expressed their worry about the coronavirus and the politics amid corona and post corona period.AL Presidium Member Kazi Zafarullah said, "Everything is dark and nothing is bright. The economy, health and education are also in the dark. If we cannot manage the pandemic, it will affect our lives. Even if we can manage it, its impact will exist in our culture and daily life.""People will be more conservative in the upcoming days and they will not travel abroad like before. Globally, racism may increase and other negative issues will be raised across the world. The universities of developed countries will not allow students from the under privileged countries for higher study," he added."Bengalis are rebellious people. AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is trying her best to save the people of the country and its economy. We are worried about corona, but not hopeless," Zafarullah further added.Mujahidul Islam Selim, president of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), told this correspondent, "All senior leaders are in health risk of catching coronavirus. But, we have to be constant in our political goal. Politics has undergone a change. We are carrying on our activities via video conferencing.""Although there is no usual politics, but politics is going on. The government is looting people's assets by making careless budget amid the pandemic. On the other hand, fight between the exploiters and the exploited is going on," he added.Politicians who have fought in the Liberation War and weathered survived adverse situations should not be afraid of Covid-19, thinks Hasanul Haq Inu, President of Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal.While talking to this correspondent Inu said, "Senior politicians are in health risk like other senior citizens."Meanwhile, some 40 senior lawmakers have been requested not to join the ongoing budget session in Parliament as deadly Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in the country.Lawmakers who are aged, have Covid positive members in their family or came in contact with any Corona positive patients were requested not to join the rest of the working days of the budget session, an official of Parliament said on Tuesday.Among the lawmakers, leader of the opposition in Parliament Raushan Ershad, Deputy Leader of the House Sayeda Sajeda Chowdhury, Awami League advisory council member Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Salim, Sahara Khatun, Engr Mosharraf Hossain, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Abul Hasnat Abdullah, Imaz Uddin Pramanik of Naogoan-4, Abul Kalam Azad of Jamalpur-1, President of Workers' Party of Bangladesh Rashed Khan Menon, JP President Anwar Hossain Manju were requested not to join the session.