PM issues directives to tackle Covid-19

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting on Wednesday discussed the Covid-19 situation in the cpuntry and issued directives to contain the pandemic.The meeting was held at the PM's official residence Ganabhaban to discuss the latest Covid-19 situation.At the meeting, Sheikh Hasina discussed the steps taken so far to contain coronavirus, plan to procure medical equipment and future steps to face the Covid-19."The Prime Minister gave various directives in this regard," PM's PressSecretary Ihsanul Karim told UNB.Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, PM's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, PM's personal physician Prof. Dr. ABM Abdullah, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad and Director of Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) of the Directorate General of Health Services Abu Hena Morshed Zaman were present at the meeting.On May 30, the Prime Minister, while holding a meeting with the National Technical Advisory Committee formed to fight Covid-19 in the country, directed the authorities concerned to engage local public representatives in a greater way in containing the novel coronavirus in the country.On April 19, the government formed the 17-member National Technical Advisory Committee with a view to containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country. -UNB