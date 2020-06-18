Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:36 AM
latest
Home Front Page

PM issues directives to tackle Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a meeting on Wednesday discussed the Covid-19 situation in the cpuntry and issued directives to contain the pandemic.
The meeting was held at the PM's official residence Ganabhaban to discuss the latest Covid-19 situation.
At the meeting, Sheikh  Hasina  discussed  the steps taken so far  to contain coronavirus, plan to procure medical equipment and future steps to face the Covid-19.
"The Prime Minister gave various directives in this regard," PM's Press  
Secretary  Ihsanul Karim told UNB.
Cabinet Secretary  Khandker Anwarul Islam, PM's Principal  Secretary  Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary  Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, PM's personal  physician Prof. Dr. ABM Abdullah, Director  General  of the Directorate  General  of Health  Services  Prof. Dr. Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad and Director  of Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) of the Directorate General of Health Services Abu Hena Morshed Zaman were present at the meeting.
On May 30, the Prime Minister, while holding a meeting with the National Technical Advisory Committee formed to fight Covid-19 in the country, directed the authorities concerned to engage local public representatives in a greater way in containing the novel coronavirus in the country.
On April 19, the government formed the 17-member National Technical Advisory Committee with a view to containing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for C-19
Power Division to seek duty waiver on furnace oil import
ACC asks SB ‘not to let MP Papul to leave country’
GK’s antibody kit ineffective: BSMMU
Three more doctors die of Covid-19
Pandemics result from destruction of nature, say UN and WHO
India, China in top level talks after deadly border brawl
Minister Tipu Munshi tests positive for Covid-19


Latest News
Mymensingh Medical College stopped conducting corona test
Scotland v Australia T20 match cancelled
FIFA advises BFF not to hold election
Trump asked China's Xi for re-election help, claims Bolton
COVID-19 global death tally reaches 448,474
Sirajum Munira suspended from Rokeya University
BSMMU doctor couple, son test positive for Covid-19
DUJ concerned over DMP summoning journalists for probe
UK approves cheap Dexamethasone as COVID-19 treatment
35 more infected with coronavirus in Pabna
Most Read News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Babunagari removed; Allama Shafi DG till death
4,008 cases recorded in one day, 43 more causalities
On-arrival visas suspended until further order
Gonoshasthaya kit not effective to test COVID-19: BSMMU
Dhaka’s air still ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’
SL Women cricket mourn over her untimely death
2 more physicians die of coronavirus
PCR lab sets up in Bhola for corona test
First minor boy dies of coronavirus in Naogaon
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft