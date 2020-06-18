Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:35 AM
Home Front Page

C-19 death likely to cross 1 lakh today

4,008 new cases, 43 more die in 24-hour

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent

Suruj Mia, a man from Narsingdhi, waiting for three days sitting on the floor of DMCH to get coronavirus test.

Bangladesh is likely to hit one lakh milestone of Coronavirus infection today (Thursday) as the infection trend of the deadly virus is increasing day by day.
The number of cases on Wednesday rose at 98,489 by increasing highest 4,008 new patients, a new record of infection in the country, in a single day. With the estimation, it's speculated that the country will exceed its one lakh landmark by Thursday.
The country on Wednesday saw the highest-ever jump in coronavirus cases in a single day as the health authorities confirmed the detection of 4,008 new patients in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 98,489.
During the period, 43 more patients died of Covid-19, raising the death toll to 1,305.
Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services
(DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.
In the last 24 hours, 59 testing laboratories across the country tested highest 17,527 samples, she added. The detection rate of new patients has been recorded at 22.44 percent.
(Inset) A eight-month-old girl Tabassum Sultana Farim, a Covid-19 positive patient, referred from Shishu Hospital, is also waiting for admission to the hospital on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Besides, 1,925 more patients made recovery, she said, adding that so far 38,189 people have recovered from the disease.
Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 38.77 percent and the mortality rate is 1.33 percent in the country.
Of the deceased, 28 were male and 15 were female. Dr Nasima noted that another child aged below 10 years died of Covid-19.
 "Their age-based analysis says, one was aged below 10 years, one between 11 and 20 years, one between 21 and 30, four between 31 and 40, four between 41 and 50 years, nine between 51 and 60, 12 between 61 and 70, nine between 71 and 80 and two more were aged between 81 and 90 years," Dr Nasima said.
Twenty-one patients died in Dhaka Division, 12 in Chattogram Division, four in Rajshahi Division, two in Khulna Division, one in Sylhet Division, two in Mymensingh Division and another died in Rangpur Division.
 "Twenty-seven people died at hospitals across the country, 15 died at homes and another was declared dead on arrival at hospital," she added.
Dr Nasima noted that Coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh is worsening day by day and only public awareness can keep people safe. "We are seeing numbers increasing every day. If people are not aware anyone might be included in the list."
Across the country, 718 more people were taken to isolation in the last 24 hours while 268 were released. Currently, 10,752 people are in isolation.
During the same period, another 3,041 people were home and institutional quarantined and 3,097 were released. At present, 62,490 people are quarantined across the country.


