Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:35 AM
Self-cleaning mask can kill viruses with heat from phone charger, researchers say

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Israeli researchers say they have invented a reusable face mask that can kill the coronavirus with heat by drawing power from a mobile phone charger.
The disinfecting process takes about 30 minutes - and users should not wear the mask while it is plugged in, said Professor Yair Ein-Eli, who led the research team at Technion University in Haifa.
The new mask has a USB port that connects to a power source such as a standard cellphone charger that heats an inner layer of carbon fibers to up to 70 degrees Celsius (158 degrees Fahrenheit), high enough to kill viruses.
 An Israeli researcher, part of a team which say they have invented a reusable face mask that can disinfect itself and kill the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), takes part in a demonstration for Reuters at a laboratory in Haifa, northern Israel Jun 10, 2020. Ein-Eli said disposable masks, in high demand globally during the health crisis, were not economically or environmentally friendly.
"You have to make it reusable and friendly, and this is our solution," he said about the invention.
The prototype looks like a standard N95 face mask, with a valve at the front and rubber bands to hold it in place around the head.




Israeli Professor Yair Ein-Eli, who led the research team which say they have invented a reusable face mask that can disinfect itself and kill the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), takes part in a demonstration for Reuters at a laboratory in Haifa, northern Israel Jun 10, 2020. REUTERS
The researchers submitted a patent for the mask in the United States in late March and say they are discussing commercialising the product with the private sector.
It will likely sell at a $1 premium over the price of a typical disposable face mask, the researchers say.     
    -Reuters 



