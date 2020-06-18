Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:35 AM
Home Back Page

Mobile phone manufacturers to enjoy tax waiver till 2022

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The government has announced tax waiver for local manufacturers of mobile handsets for the next two years to boost the country's electronic sector.
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) waived the import duty on raw materials, according to a circular issued on Tuesday signed by its Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Munim.
According to the order, the new decision will remain effective till 30 June 2022.
On June 11, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said one of the most important aspects of the ICT sector was the production and addition of cellular phones.
According to the NBR, local cellular phone manufacturers have been exempted from the additional duty of one percent on import duty and total VAT on 87 raw materials.
Imported goods or parts may not be used or sold or transferred for any purpose other than the manufacture of cellular phone tabs or the manufacture of cellular phone related battery chargers and PCBs, etc.




Due to the provision of concessional facilities in this industry, a number of cellular phone manufacturing and assembly industries have been set up at local level.
The importer must be an Industrial IRC Holder VAT Compliant Cellular Phone manufacturer or assembler or vendor and must be registered with the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission.


