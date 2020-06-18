Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020
FM lauds Chinese help to fight Covid-19

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said here on Wednesday that Bangladesh and China have continued to engage in cooperation and collaboration to fight the Covid -19 pandemic.
"This is certainly a very friendly gesture of the people and the government of China. The people of Bangladesh will certainly remember this with gratitude," he said appreciating the cooperation and assistance by the government and the people of China in this difficult moment, a Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday.
Foreign Minister made all these comments at Video Conference of Chinese Medical Team with the doctors of Sylhet, Chattagram and Dhaka adding:  "We are thankful to you and the people of China for the support to stand by the people of Bangladesh during this critical time of corona pandemic.
He said the Government of China, Ali Baba Foundation, Jack Ma Foundation and many other state-owned Chinese firms have contributed face mask, personal protective equipment, goggles, re-agents for testing kits, rapid test kits as well as thermometers in substantial numbers to Bangladesh during this difficult time.
"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Dr Li Wenxiu, Head of the Chinese Expert Team and other members for visiting Bangladesh. I believe that Bangladeshi doctors and medical technicians have immensely benefited from the experience of the Chinese team. I express my gratitude to the Chinese team for their invaluable contributions," the release says.
"In this connection, I would like to place on record our sincere appreciation to the Government of the People's Republic of China and our Chinese brothers and sisters for taking utmost care of Bangladeshi students in Wuhan and other parts of China," the Foreign Minister said.
The whole world has been passing through a critical moment since the outbreak of Covid -19 in Wuhan. China was the first victim to experience the fatality of coronavirus. However, China has also set up an example to the world by taking a range of prompt actions including stringent quarantine restrictions, early setting up of taskforce, as well as construction of emergency hospitals to address the crisis.
The success of China in combating coronavirus has made it a role model in stopping further aggravation of the situation. Bangladesh is also taking cue from the Chinese experience to contain the coronavirus outbreak.  As the menacing Covid -19 has now become a global issue, initiatives need to be taken to enhance international cooperation to fight the fatal disease.
As our Government remains deeply engaged in containing spread of Covid -19 pandemic in Bangladesh, your support would go a long way in detection of cases as well as protection of our medical professionals.


