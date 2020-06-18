Video
Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:35 AM
Home Back Page

C-19 infections on rise in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jun17: The port city is experiencing a continuous rise in the number of corona-infected patients.
Accordingly, the administrations of Chattogram are taking preparation to face it as nearly 200 people are affected with the deadly virus daily.
Since it will be very difficult for the local administrations to tackle the situation, the local Health Department, Chattogram City Corporation and the district administration have taken a joint programme to face coronavirus.
Now the port city has the capacity of providing medical facility only for 860 patients.
The city has the General Hospital that can accommodate 160 patients with 10 ICUs, Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) can accommodate 150 patients with 6 ICUs and BITID has facility for only 30 patients. The Holy Crescent Hospital has 60 beds with 10 ICUs, Railway Hospital 50 beds, Bangabandhu Medical Hospital 100 beds with two ICUs, Ma O Shishu Hospital 20 beds with four ICUs and Chattogram Field Hospital has 40 beds.
Apart from them, Chattogram City Corporation opened a 250-bed hospital on June 15 dedicated for corona patients.
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud inaugurated the 250-bed COVID 19 hospital at the City Convention Centre at Agrabad in Chattogram.
Owner of the City Convention Centre Mr Amirul Huq, the Managing Director of Seacom Group, provided the venue of the 250-bed hospital.
Meanwhile, 12 Private hospitals are preparing to provide medical treatment to corona patients.
The hospitals are Park View Hospital, Medical Centre, Imperial Hospital, Surgiscope Hospital, Delta Hospital, CSTC Hospital, CSCR Hospital, National Hospital, Asian Hospital, Well Hospital, Max Hospital and Metropolitan Hospital.
Besides, several young people and philanthropists came forward to establish more isolation centres in Chattogram.
In order to meet the increasing demand for oxygen for critical patients, the Mustafa Hakim Group is supplying oxygen to patients free of cost.


