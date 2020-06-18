Video
Ensure job security to achieve 8.2pc GDP growth: Experts

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Mohammad Zakaria

The government must ensure job security and create employment in the private sector to achieve 8.2 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the next fiscal year 2020-21, experts said.
They said the country's overall businesses have seriously been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Most of the organizations are fighting to sustain themselves as they faced huge losses during the crisis, they added.
As a result, many businesses have been shut down in recent months as they cannot bear the losses, which have created huge unemployment.
In the last two months, a total of 338 RMG factories have closed due to the corona crisis, according to BGMEA.
On the other hand, a large number of workers are being terminated in many sectors including RMG, restaurant and transportation.
Economists however said if the government cannot ensure job security to employees than the big GDP growth target would not be achieved.
Dr Mohammad Mahfuz Kabir, Research Director at Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS), said the overall budget deficit will be Tk 190,000 crore in the next fiscal year, which is 6 per cent of the GDP.
"I think the deficit is not bad for implementation of mega projects and creating employment. Many Bangladeshi migrant workers who returned home can't go back to their countries of employment. So, the government must consider creating more jobs as a lot of people lost work during the lockdown," he added.
Dr Mahfuz said the government should think how to attract foreign investment. Investments have to go up to tackle the economic impact.
Former BGMEA Vice President Md Shahidullah Azim said many factories have closed by their owners, which created huge unemployment.
"The government should provide some allocations to save industries but we do not see it reflected in our next budget in FY 2020-21," he said and added that the government should focus to create huge employment by providing support to the industry sector.
Noted economist Zahid Hussain said most of the unskilled workers of Bangladesh who work in the Middle East countries feared losing jobs as many companies have temporarily closed while many small businessmen have passed critical time following the coronavirus pandemic.
Many expatriates have returned home while some new visa holders cannot go abroad for lockdown in most countries which may create a negative situation in the economy, Zahid said.
In this situation, the government should give proper training and financial support to them to build their own businesses, which will also help to create employments, he added.


