HC order on writ petition on June 22





The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim set the date after holding a virtual hearing on the petition through video conferencing on Wednesday.

The single HC bench said it will hear arguments from Attorney General Mahbubey Alam on the same petition before issuing the order on that day.

During the hearing, the attorney general said he will place more arguments on the petition as the matter is very important and has challenged the law under which the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) hiked the water tariff.

Supreme Court Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed,filed the petition on Monday as a public interest litigation, seeking an HC order on Dhaka WASA's decision to increase the price of water by 25 percent from April 1 this year.

Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed told that Dhaka WASA had increased the water tariff by 5 percent on September 1 last year.

After that it further increased the water price by 25 percent since April 1 this year, he said.

Lawyer Tanvir said most of the countrymen are now facing serious financial crisis and amid this situation, hiking the water tariff is not only illegal but also a heartless act.

WASA can increase the water tariff by only 5 percent in consultation with the government as per section 22 (3) of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act, 1996, the writ petitioner said in the petition.















The High Court (HC) has fixed June 22 for delivering its order on a writ petition filed challenging the decision of Dhaka WASA to hike the price of water by 25 percent from April 1 this year.The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim set the date after holding a virtual hearing on the petition through video conferencing on Wednesday.The single HC bench said it will hear arguments from Attorney General Mahbubey Alam on the same petition before issuing the order on that day.During the hearing, the attorney general said he will place more arguments on the petition as the matter is very important and has challenged the law under which the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) hiked the water tariff.Supreme Court Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed,filed the petition on Monday as a public interest litigation, seeking an HC order on Dhaka WASA's decision to increase the price of water by 25 percent from April 1 this year.Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed told that Dhaka WASA had increased the water tariff by 5 percent on September 1 last year.After that it further increased the water price by 25 percent since April 1 this year, he said.Lawyer Tanvir said most of the countrymen are now facing serious financial crisis and amid this situation, hiking the water tariff is not only illegal but also a heartless act.WASA can increase the water tariff by only 5 percent in consultation with the government as per section 22 (3) of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act, 1996, the writ petitioner said in the petition.