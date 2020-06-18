179 detected as Covid-19 positive, 3 die in Chattogram





Among the newly detected corona patients, 123 are from Chattogram city and 56 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 5,587 only in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, on Wednesday.

With the three deaths, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 127 till on Wednesday, he added.

Dr Rabbi told that 49 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 281 samples in the last 24 hours.

Eleven people were identified as COVID-19 positive after testing 143 samples at Imperial Hospital, Chattogram during the period.









Meanwhile, 54 more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after testing 142 samples during the same period.

"Besides, 40 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 150 samples," the civil surgeon said, adding that 20 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 48 samples in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, five residents of Lohagara upazila were identified as COVID-19 positive after testing 17 samples at Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours.

