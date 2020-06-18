Video
179 detected as Covid-19 positive, 3 die in Chattogram

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, June 17:  A total of 179 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in the six COVID-19 laboratories after testing 789 samples in the city and district in last 24 hours.
Among the newly detected corona patients, 123 are from Chattogram city and 56 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
The total number of COVID-19 patients now stands at 5,587 only in Chattogram district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi, civil surgeon of Chattogram, on Wednesday.
With the three deaths, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in Chattogram reached 127 till on Wednesday, he added.
Dr Rabbi told that 49 new COVID-19 patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus at BITID, Chattogram after testing 281 samples in the last 24 hours.
Eleven people were identified as COVID-19 positive after testing 143 samples at Imperial Hospital, Chattogram during the period.




Meanwhile, 54 more new COVID-19 patients were tested corona positive at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) after testing 142 samples during the same period.
"Besides, 40 new COVID-19 patients were identified at CVASU, Chattogram after testing 150 samples," the civil surgeon said, adding that 20 more new COVID-19 patients were identified at Chattogram University after testing 48 samples in the last 24 hours.
On the other hand, five residents of Lohagara upazila were identified as COVID-19 positive after testing 17 samples at Cox's Bazar Medical College Hospital in the last 24 hours.
A total of 487 people were released from different hospitals after recovery from the COVID-19 infection.



