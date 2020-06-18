High yielding crops cultivation to get priority: Minister





"Food production needs to be increased to tackle possible food crisis in future. The ministry is working relentlessly towards that goal. Initiatives are being taken to increase production in Aman and Robi seasons," said Razzaque.

Production targets have been increased and emphasis is given on the cultivation of high yielding varieties of crops by increasing the supply of quality seeds and reducing the cultivation of low yielding varieties , said the minister while inaugurating a free seed distribution program among farmers online.

The agriculture minister said the area which is brought under Aman paddy cultivation in the country is bigger than that of Boro but its production is less than Boro. The reason behind this is that many low yielding varieties of Aman paddy are cultivated in the country, he added.

It is necessary to popularise the cultivation of high quality hybrid varieties of crops and ensure adequate supply of quality seeds to boost crops production, said the minister.

Bayer Cropscience Limited Bangladesh will distribute their high yielding hybrid rice seeds and vegetable seeds free of cost among 1 lakh small and marginal farmers.

Bayer, with the help of the Department of Agricultural Extension, will distribute a total of 300 metric tonnes of paddy seeds in 51 districts among 50,000 farmers by November. Bayer CropScience Limited is a joint venture between Bayer Group of Germany and Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).

The company has been working in the field of agriculture in Bangladesh for more than 35 years to provide high quality pesticides and hybrid seeds. -UNB



















