DMP fines 52 people, shops for violating health guidelines

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Wednesday realized Tk 31,990 as fine from 52 people and shopsin the city for violating health guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separate mobile courts of the DMP conducted the drives in city's Lalbagh, Motijheel, Mirpur and Uttara areas and filed cases against 23 shops, five motorcyclists and 52 people for violation of the health guidelines, said a press release.

The mobile courts also fined them Tk 31,990 for the offence.

Members of law enforcement are working along with the administration at field level to implement the government's directives to prevent transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19). -BSS























