Fire burns 4 dwelling houses in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, June 17: A total of four dwelling houses were gutted in a devastating fire that broke out in city's Napitpara area under Bakalia Police Station early on Wednesday.

Fire Service and Civil Defense official said the fire originated from an electric short-circuit at a dwelling house in the area around 1.40am and quickly engulfed the adjacent houses.

Two firefighting units from Lama Bazar Fire Station in the city rushed to the spot and brought the flame under control around 7.30am. "No one was injured in the fire", the official said, adding that the estimated loss caused by the fire was about Taka 10 lakh.















