Thursday, 18 June, 2020, 10:34 AM
Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in 3 divisions

Published : Thursday, 18 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
"Heavy (44-88 mm/day) to very heavy (89 mm/day) rainfall is likely to occur at some places over Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions during next 24 hours as of 9 am on Thursday, said a met office release today.
Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at some places over the country, said the release.
The axis of Monsoon trough runs through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.
Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.
Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi and the lowest one on Wednesday 23.5 degrees Celsius at Teknaf.
The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Wednesday was recorded 123 millimeters (mm) at Cox's Bazar.    -UNB


