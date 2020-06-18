



DUCSU VP Nur gets death threat

In this regard, he has lodged a complaint with Shahbagh Police Station on June 17 and filed a general diary to ensure his safety.

Shahbagh Thana Dhaka Metropolitan Police informed this on Wednesday.

In the general diary, Nurul Haque Nur mentioned that he had received three life threatening messages from 01625991576 mobile number on June 16 and 17.

A total of 40 leader of his organization 'Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad' also got the same life threatening message.

Nur urged Shahbagh police to take appropriate measures to ensure his safety.



















